Barnstable Land Trust Seeking Options for Hyannis Golf Course

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Land Trust has selected Boston-based architecture and planning firm Utile to help develop designs for the proposed development on the 40-acre Twin Brooks Golf Course.

BLT said that it hopes to generate a design that supports land conservation as well as human use.

The course is under agreement with the Lennar Multifamily Communities and includes 312 rental homes in 13 three story residential buildings, along with 468 parking spaces and a clubhouse.

Ten percent of these units will be affordable, according to BLT.

“We always advocate for land conservation where possible, but with the parcel already under agreement, we saw an opportunity to explore the potential of new and innovative solutions that protect open space and natural resources, provide needed housing, and support local revitalization efforts,’ said BLT Executive Director Janet Milkman in a statement.

“While this is a new direction for our organization, we believe it is important to engage the community in helping to define how this rare parcel of green space can be more thoughtfully developed and preserved.”

The organization said that the public will have multiple opportunities to provide input on the design.

The project is expected to take 4-5 months and will begin community input sessions this month.