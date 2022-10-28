Barnstable Land Trust Holds Ribbon Cutting for New Center

MARSTONS MILLS – The Barnstable Land Trust, in partnership with the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Michael R. Cramer Center on Route 149 in Marstons Mills.

The center will host educational workshops while providing a storage and maintenance space. It was built with solar panels, which will power BLT buildings on Route 6A andan onsite electric vehicle charging station.

The building is also outfitted with a rainwater collection system, which will provide water to native plants as well as a station for watering the center’s permaculture garden.

The new center was built through donations from various local supporters and grants. Local foundations also helped by matching donated funds.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.com NewsCenter