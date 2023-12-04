Barnstable Leadership Academy Offers Residents Close-Up View Of Town Government

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is preparing to host the 29th session of Inside Barnstable Town Government, A Citizens Leadership Academy on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

During the 12-week program, participants will be exposed to the inner workings of local government to further their knowledge of and participation in civic duties and affairs, while also providing a vehicle for community feedback.

Since the program’s inaugural session in 2003, over 850 Barnstable residents and employees have undergone the program.

Classes will take place on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 9 pm in various town settings, with interactive learning opportunities, group discussions, and site tours within numerous departments.

Early registration is recommended as class size is limited for the program, which is free and open to all residents and employees within the Town of Barnstable.

Applications can be found online by clicking here.