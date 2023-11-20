Barnstable Man Charged in 2021 Unsolved Baby Death

BARNSTABLE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert. Galibois has announced that Randy Patterson- Gerber, 25, from Centerville, has been indicted by a Grand Jury in the Barnstable Superior Court for his role relating to the death of a 6-week-old infant child.

On September 7, 2021, Barnstable Police received a 911 call at approximately 10:25 am to report an unresponsive six week old infant.

Upon arrival officers found the infant unresponsive, discolored, and cool to the touch.

CPR was performed while on-route to Cape Cod Hospital and the infant was later transferred to a Boston area hospital via med flight, before passing away.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation conducted by The Unsolved Homicide Unit of the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, the Barnstable Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

The case will be prosecuted by Second Assistant District Attorney Tara Cappola and Chief of the Domestic Violence Unit, Ali Isaacs.