Barnstable Municipal Airport Officials Seek Master Plan Input

BARNSTABLE – As the end of the first response period approaches, Barnstable Municipal Airport is seeking the community’s input on their 20-year master plan that will shape the facility for years to come.

“The preparation of an airport master plan is required by the Federal Aviation Administration in order to receive federal funding for airports projects, including rehabilitation of existing infrastructure,” said Airport Manager Katie Servis in a statement.

“An airport master plan is a comprehensive study of an airport that considers the needs of the airfield, local general aviation, corporate aviation, and commercial aviation over the next 20 years as well as including recommendations for promoting compatible land use around the airport and to maximize opportunities for non-aeronautical revenues to help support the airport’s financial future.”

Servis said that one example of what is covered under the plan is possible infrastructure changes needed to accommodate the introduction of electric aircrafts by Cape Air.

Traditionally, the airport would host in-person workshops, however it will be hosting stakeholder meetings in a virtual format this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport’s YouTube channel has multiple videos that feature informational content on the master plan that would normally be presented in the workshops.

The dedicated e-mail address HYAMasterPlan@mjinc.com has also been set up for residents to voice any questions or comments regarding the master plan for the airport.

Comments and questions received by November 2 will be included in a response video that will be added to the airport’s YouTube channel at a later date.