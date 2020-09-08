Barnstable Officials Stress Census Importance as Deadline Approaches

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable officials are stressing the importance for residents to complete the United States Census.

Town Clerk Ann Quirk noted that as the deadline to respond to the census has been moved up to the end of the month, it is vital to highlight the need to fill out the document.

“The pandemic has, really, put kind of a monkey wrench into everything,” Quirk said.

The census is utilized to properly distribute money, government representation, and other resources throughout the nation for the next decade.

As the primary election has come and gone, Quirk noted that her and the town can now dedicate more time to encourage others to respond to the U.S. Census if they have not already done so.

However, low response numbers within the town of Barnstable could mean that those elsewhere on the Cape have not responded in droves.

“People don’t understand how important it is; there’s so many reasons why,” Quirk said.

For more information, including how to respond to the census, visit the U.S. Census Bureau’s website by clicking here.