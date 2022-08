HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department will be hosting their “Stuff a Cruiser” event on Friday, August 19.

Students and families in need will be able to fill an entire police cruiser with school supplies as classes get set to resume.

Residents can donate all sorts of school supplies for the cause. Police are asking for things like backpacks, hand sanitizer, writing utensils, and rulers.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center.