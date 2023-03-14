You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Reaches 20-Year, $14.5M Bond Deal

Barnstable Reaches 20-Year, $14.5M Bond Deal

March 14, 2023

HYANNIS – Barnstable officials have reached a deal on a 20-year general obligation bond issue worth about $14.5 million.

After receiving ten total bids on bonds, the Town Treasurer’s office announced Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC as the winner. The proceeds from the bond deal will be utilized to fund various projects across the town.

S&P Global Ratings had previously affirmed Barnstable’s AAA bond rating, the highest possible rating provided by the bond rating agency.

Town officials cited their strong history, low debt, and formal policies as reasoning behind the maintained standard.

