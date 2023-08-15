Barnstable Releases Draft Proposal Of New Downtown Hyannis Design Guidelines

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable and the Hyannis Main Street Waterfront Historic District Commission have drafted an update of the existing Downtown Hyannis Design Guidelines as part of an effort to revitalize downtown Hyannis.

A collaboration between the two bodies, the document builds off of recent changes to zoning in downtown Hyannis to create a path for applicants and permit-granting authorities to redevelop the area.

Changes brought forward in the proposal would build on new zoning bylaws that encourage more mixed-use development projects to simultaneously address the region’s affordable housing crisis and make Downtown Hyannis more walkable.

Also under consideration is a conversion of Hyannis’ Main Street from a one-way to a two-way stretch, which officials with the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District have said would be safer for pedestrian traffic.

The town is inviting the public to comment on the proposed Downtown Hyannis Unified Design Guidelines and Regulations, with public comment available until the close of business on September 15.

Public comments can be sent by mail to the Planning and Development office at Town Hall on 367 Main Street, Hyannis.

To view the document, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter