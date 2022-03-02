Barnstable Resident Receives 2022 Black Excellence Award

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable resident Lorraine Heide Anacki has been honored as a recipient of the 2022 Black Excellence Award for her contributions to the local community at the annual Black Excellence on the Hill ceremony in Boston.

A member of the Barnstable Police Department for over 26 years, Anacki has served as an officer and an administrator, and is the current treasurer for the Friends of Barnstable Girls Ice Hockey.

She has also been active in community organizations, volunteering, and fundraising events over the years such as the Buddy Walk, Cape Cod Cares for Troops, Unity Day, and as a Daisy Troop leader at the Forestdale school.

The yearly event commemorating black community leaders is organized by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Caucus, with State Representative Steven G. Xiarhos nominating Anacki for the award.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter