Barnstable Seeking Public Input on Long-term Projects

November 15, 2022

Millway Beach. CapeCod.com

BARNSTABLE – Both businesses and residents are being urged by Barnstable to respond to a survey that will help decide the town’s long-term goals. 

The input will help ongoing updates to the Barnstable Local Comprehensive Plan, which will outline projects ranging from climate resiliency to affordable housing.

Those who complete the survey can also enter to win a $100 gift card.

The survey can be accessed online here.

Hard copies are also available at town libraries and the Barnstable Adult Community Center.

Public events will also be hosted on the planning project, with upcoming dates of meetings available here.

The next meetings will be on Friday, November 18 at Sturgis Library and Centerville Library from 12:00-1:00 PM.

