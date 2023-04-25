You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Sewer Expansion Work Continues

Barnstable Sewer Expansion Work Continues

April 25, 2023

BARNSTABLE – Sewer expansion projects in Barnstable are set to continue as part of the initial phase of the town’s Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan.

Town officials said expansions along Strawberry Hill Road are “95% complete,” as testing is being conducted by a contractor. They added that the Route 28 East project is a quarter of the way done.

Route 28 will be detoured between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Friday, April 28 between Phinney’s Lane and Strawberry Hill Road.

Phinney’s Lane will also be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic from Huckins Neck Road to Conners Road during that time.

