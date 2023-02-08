Barnstable Sewer Pump Station Meeting Set for Feb. 15

BARNSTABLE – A public meeting on Barnstable’s plan to replace the sewer pump station along Main Street will be held on Wednesday, February 15.

Town officials determined that the station at 720 Main Street is aging out of its intended use, adding that it cannot handle current peak demands. The plan involves building a new station on a plot of land near the original station.

Residents will have a chance to provide feedback and ask question at the meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. at Barnstable Town Hall. Public comments are also being accepted through March 3.

For more details, visit the Barnstable DPW’s website by clicking here.