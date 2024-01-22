Barnstable Sheriff’s Office Adds New General Counsel

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County Sheriff Donna Buckley has announced the hire of Michael Halpin as General Counsel for the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office.

A graduate of Westfield State University with a Juris Doctor from St. John’s University of New York, Halpin brings decades of experience in various government roles, including stints as the attorney for the National Association of Government Employees, and as Special Counsel for the Mass. State Police.

The father of four has also litigated cases in both district and superior court houses, and drafted rules and regulations for the state police force.

“Mike has a wealth of experience and understands all aspects of public sector and public safety law,” said Buckley. “He has great people skills, and we are honored that he’s willing to share his expertise with the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office.”