Barnstable Sheriff’s Office Announces Boat Transfer

BOURNE – Barnstable County Sheriff Donna D. Buckley recently announced that ownership of the Sheriff’s boat has been transferred to the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council, fulfilling a promise made by Buckley during her campaign for office.

The LEC serves to foster cooperation between local police departments and public safety departments to promote the safety of Cape residents.

“Throughout the campaign, I noted that the patrol operation of the boat was not consistent with the Sheriff’s core mission of corrections, rehabilitation, and treatment,” said Buckley.

“This transfer relieves the Sheriff’s Office of the ownership and financial responsibility of the boat.”

Buckley noted that transferring the boat to the LEC allows the boat, an asset purchased by the county, to continue to be used to support public safety in Barnstable County.

“We will continue to support and collaborate with our local law enforcement partners and look forward to continuing to serve the people of Barnstable County together,” she said.

The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office is a long-standing member of the LEC.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter