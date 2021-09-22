Barnstable School Superintendent Search Subcommittee Seeking Members

BARNSTABLE – The process has begun to find the next Barnstable Public Schools superintendent, starting with the formation of the subcommittee that will spearhead the search.

The Superintendent Search Subcommittee will collaborate with consultants to conduct initial screenings of applications, determine candidates and conduct interviews.

It will also recommend finalists to the school committee.

“We’re trying to make sure that we represent everybody,” said Superintendent Search Subcommittee Chair Kathleen Bent.

“We’re trying to have some community members—people who are interested in the schools and who have ideas or have been following what’s going on in the schools in Barnstable. It just provides another perspective as we screen candidates.”

The subcommittee will be searching for the replacement for Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown, who said she will not seek to renew her contract when it expires next year.

The search is expected to wrap up its summary on December 17.

“The process after that is then in the hands of the school committee members who will then conduct interviews, site visits and then make a decision for someone to be hired for the Superintendent position,” said Bent.

Those who are interested in serving on the Superintendent Search Committee are urged by district officials to email Joe Nystrom at nystrom_joseph@mybps.us or Kathleen Bent at bent_kathlee@mybps.us with a short description of their qualifications as well as the stakeholder group they represent.

Those without email access may also mail a letter to the Barnstable Public Schools Business Office at 230 South Street Hyannis, MA 02601.

The deadline to submit is Friday, September 24.

Bent said that the subcommittee members will be appointed at the Wednesday, October 6 School Committee meeting and the first orientation meeting will be at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, October 13.