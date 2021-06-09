Barnstable Superintendent Leaving Position

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Schools Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown told the school committee during its most recent meeting that she will not seek to renew her contract when it expires next year.

After serving with the district since July of 2016, she will be leaving June 30, 2022.

During the monthly committee meeting, she said that she feels that the district is well-positioned to grow and strengthen in the months after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The collective accomplishments over the past five years, including our response to the pandemic, have positioned Barnstable public schools for new strategic goals to be established by the school committee,” said Superintendent Mayo-Brown.

“It also creates a natural transition point for new leadership.”

Mayo-Brown said that she will be supportive in the search for her replacement.

“Thank you for your ongoing support of me, and our collective goals and mission and service of Barnstable students. Thank you.”