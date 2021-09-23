Barnstable to Hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection

MARSTONS MILLS – A household hazardous waste collection will be held in Marstons Mills for Barnstable residents on Saturday, September 25.

The collection will be held at the transfer station along Flint Street from 9 a.m. to noon. Those wishing to partake in the collection must either have a full-time sticker with the station or proof of year round residency along with a $10 fee.

Stickers can be obtained by appointment, online, or by mail.

This collection was originally set to take place on September 18, but was rescheduled.

More information can be found on the town’s website, and a full list of what is and is not acceptable for collection can be found by clicking here.