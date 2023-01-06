Barnstable to Hold Public Meeting on Ocean Street Project

HYANNIS – Barnstable residents are being invited to learn more about work scheduled to be carried out along Ocean Street.

The south end of the road will be undergoing sidewalk renovations from Kalmus Beach to the John F. Kennedy Memorial. The entrance to the beach will also be relocated, while the water main in the area will be extended as well.

The virtual meeting on Zoom will take place on January 30 at 6 p.m. When the time comes, the meeting can be launched by clicking here. More details can be found on the town’s website.