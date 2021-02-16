Barnstable to Host Forums on Sewer Ordinance

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable will be hosting forums on February 25 related to a proposed ordinance regarding local sewers.

Barnstable’s Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan has been drafted as a way to address issues that are impacting the area’s coastal and freshwater bodies, as well as drinking water sources.

Those waters are known to be subject to nitrogen pollution, which is often a result of pollutants and nutrients from septic systems and other watershed sources.

The plan proposes an expansion of sewers over the course of three decades in order to preserve water sources. The cost is estimated to be just under $1.5 billion, with the town covering over half of the expenses through their own revenue sources.

The rest of the project could be funded through a Sewer Assessment Ordinance.

Forums will be held on Thursday, February 25, at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. Another set of forums will be held at those same times on March 25. Residents are invited to voice their opinions on the matter and ask town officials questions.

Participants can join via Zoom or by calling in. All six of the meetings will be streamed on the town’s website and Facebook page, as well as broadcast live on Channel 18.

