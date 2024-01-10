Barnstable To Host Workshop Discussing Use Of Opioid Settlement Funds

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is inviting the public to take part in an Opioid Settlement Funds Workshop, a facilitated conversation regarding the opioid pandemic at the Barnstable High School cafeteria on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 from 5:30 to 8:30 pm.

Residents whose personal lives, families, or communities have been affected by the opioid crisis and professional crisis responders alike are encouraged to attend and help Barnstable determine priority needs to guide the spending of the settlement funds as the region recovers from the damages caused by the opioid epidemic.

Through the statewide opioid settlements with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, announced by current Governor and then-Attorney General Maura Healey in 2021, Barnstable will receive $1.8 million in structured settlement funds, the largest allotment of the 15 Cape towns.

Refreshments, childcare, and Spanish and Portuguese translators will be on site for the workshop.

RSVP is recommended but not required to attend.

To register, click here.