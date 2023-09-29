Barnstable To Perform Soil Borings At Bismore Park Marina

HYANNIS – Next week, a contractor for the town of Barnstable is scheduled to begin soil borings at several locations of the walkway next to the Bismore Park Marina bulkhead at 180 Ocean Street in Hyannis.

Work will commence on Monday, October 2, and last through Friday, October 6, with daily work taking place from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm as weather permits

According to the town, the borings are necessary to gather data for designing a replacement for the bulkhead, which is anticipated to be constructed in 2024-2025.

Sections of the waterfront walkway may be restricted and access to some piers suspended while borings are performed.

Those passing through are advised to slow down, use caution when walking through construction areas, and follow safety signs and pedestrian blockades.

Bismore Mark and its Marina will remain open as work is ongoing.