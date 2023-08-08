Barnstable To Present Fireworks At Second Summer Celebration

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is preparing to present fireworks at its Second Summer Celebration on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

The show will take place in Lewis Bay, with an expected start time of 8 pm.

Kalmus and Veterans beaches will be open for viewing, with free parking after 4 pm.

The Snack Bar at Kalmus will be open for the event, while Perry’s Last Stand Ice Cream trucks will be present at Veterans Beach.

Child-friendly events and activities will be staged from 5 to 8 pm, featuring the Town of Barnstable’s Marine and Environmental “Critter Truck” and live performances by Movement Arts Cape Cod.

Additionally, the HyArts Artist Shanties will be open during the day at Bismore Park on Ocean Street.

Restroom facilities at both beaches will be open for the event.

A parking ban will be in effect on Ocean Street, Old Colony Boulevard, and Gosnold Street and its adjacent streets.

Carpooling is suggested for the event to reduce traffic congestion, and the CCRTA’s Hyannis Trolley will run on an extended schedule to help accommodate riders after the event.

The Town is asking residents to please follow Town rules banning alcohol, cannabis, and tobacco on Town Property.

