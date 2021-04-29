Barnstable Seeking Public Comments on Development Funding

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable town officials will be accepting public comments on the draft for the 2021 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan.

The town’s Planning and Development Department will be seeking feedback on the plan, which outlines how federal funding will be divided for future community and housing projects.

It is projected that over $310,000 will be available for funding in 2021, not accounting for any money carried over.

A public meeting on the matter will be held on Tuesday, May 4, at noon. For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.