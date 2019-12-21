Barnstable Town Council Awards Funds for Unitarian Church Repairs

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Town Council has given the Unitarian Church of Barnstable $134,281 in Community Preservation funds for repairs to the 113 year old sanctuary.

“The purpose of our project is to preserve the historic integrity of the church and the village, as well, because this is a very important building in the village; it’s very prominent,” said Crystal Gips, Community Preservation Task Force Chair for the Unitarian Church.

Money would be used to replace 33 windows, fix the entrance to the church, as well as its stairwell and cupola, and place a dehumidifier and vapor barrier in the basement.

Congregation members have raised just over $33,000 in addition to the funds from the town.

“So, we’re interested in making sure that that facility is safe and attractive, not only for the congregation but for the community,” Gips said.

The church is listed as a historically and architecturally important building by the Massachusetts Historical Commission.

Councilor Britt Beedenbender said the needs of the town and the requests being sent to the Community Preservation Committee are currently exceeding the balance of funds available. The available balance is $266,527.