Barnstable Village, Hyannis Roadwork Begins Monday

BARNSTABLE – Intersection and sidewalk improvement work on Independence Drive and adjacent roads in Barnstable Village and Hyannis is set to begin Monday.

Road work will be done from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays through the end of May 2021.

The project, funded by MassWorks, will also include the addition of more drainage systems along Independence Drive, along with other roads in the area.

Through traffic will be maintained. Lane closures and temporary detours will be implemented throughout the construction process.

Drivers are being advised to seek alternative routes, and to proceed with caution when operating through construction zones. Police details will be made available to direct traffic.

For more details, visit the town’s website by clicking here.