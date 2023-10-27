Barnstable Village Getting Intersection Improvements

HYANNIS – Traffic signal equipment upgrades along with improved curb ramps and crosswalks will be the focus of construction starting the week of Monday, October 30, at the intersection of Attucks Lane and Phinney’s Lane.

Traffic modifications including temporary lane closures with single-lane alternating traffic, or temporary lane narrowing, are anticipated as a result.

At least one travel lane, in each direction, will remain open to traffic at all times during the construction in the area.

Officials have projected that the work will be completed by November 30.

The work is privately funded as part of development requirements for a new apartment complex on Wilkens Lane.

This project plans to improve pedestrian and traffic safety, reduce delays, and increase compliance with accessibility requirements.

Town officials are asking residents to slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through road construction zones, and to follow posted safety, detour signs and onsite traffic control.