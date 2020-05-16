Barnstable Youth Advisory Commission to Sponsor Community Blood Drive

OSTERVILLE – The Barnstable Youth Advisory Commission and Centerville State Representative Will Crocker are sponsoring a blood drive with the American Red Cross of Massachusetts later this month at Osterville Village Library.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, walk-ins will not be accepted and interested donors must sign up in advance to give blood.

The American Red Cross is closely monitoring the pandemic and will operate the blood drive in the safest way possible for donors, volunteers, and staff.

The organization has implemented additional precautions for the drive including:

Wellness and Protection

Checking temperature of all staff, volunteers and donors before entering the blood drive

If any staff, volunteer or donor have a temperature greater than 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit they will not be able to donate/work at the drive

Staff and volunteers will wear gloves throughout entire drive, changing gloves often

All staff, volunteers and donors will be required to wear face masks or coverings at the blood drive

Enhanced Disinfecting

Hand sanitizer will be available at check-in, health history, and refreshment areas

Blood donors will be asked to use hand sanitizer before and during the donation process

Donors beds will be sanitized between every donor

Routinely disinfecting common surfaces at drive

Social Distancing

Set up to allow 6 feet distance between donor areas

Only blood donors will be permitted at blood drives

After check-in, donors will be asked to wait in a designated area or in their car

Donors may be asked for a phone number to get notified it’s their turn

The blood drive is set to take place Friday, May 29 from 1 to 6 p.m.

For more information on the blood drive, call 1 800 733 2767, or click here.