You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable’s First Hazardous Waste Collection is April 1

Barnstable’s First Hazardous Waste Collection is April 1

March 30, 2023

BARNSTABLE – The first household hazardous waste collection event of 2023 for Barnstable residents will be held Saturday, April 1.

Residents are invited to safely dispose of materials that are too toxic to throw in the trash. These include pool chemicals, pesticides, cleaners, and certain paints and stains. The regionwide collections aim to protect local sources of drinking water.

The first collection will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Barnstable Transfer Station. Those without a current transfer station sticker should be prepared to provide proof of residency or property ownership within the town.

For more information, visit the Barnstable County website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 