Barnstable’s First Hazardous Waste Collection is April 1

BARNSTABLE – The first household hazardous waste collection event of 2023 for Barnstable residents will be held Saturday, April 1.

Residents are invited to safely dispose of materials that are too toxic to throw in the trash. These include pool chemicals, pesticides, cleaners, and certain paints and stains. The regionwide collections aim to protect local sources of drinking water.

The first collection will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Barnstable Transfer Station. Those without a current transfer station sticker should be prepared to provide proof of residency or property ownership within the town.

For more information, visit the Barnstable County website