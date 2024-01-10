Basement Fire Impacts Yarmouth Home

YARMOUTH – A basement fire impacted a home in Yarmouth late Wednesday morning. At the time of the call, Yarmouth crews were already attending to other emergency calls, but the fire was responded to and brought under control in approximately 20 minutes of arrival.

The following is a statement from he Yarmouth Fire Department:

Today at 11:01am, the Yarmouth Fire Department received a 911 call from a resident at 10 Cromwell Drive in Yarmouth Port reporting smoke and fire in the basement of the home. All

residents were reported to be out of the home. At the time of the call, Yarmouth Fire crews were attending to several other emergency calls.

The first arriving unit reported heavy smoke from the chimney, and then further investigation determined there was smoke throughout the structure and a working fire assignment was ordered. Yarmouth Tower 41 cleared from another incident and arrived first due, followed by a line box engine from Dennis and other Yarmouth units. An aggressive interior attack was initiated into the basement of the structure, and fire was contained to the room of origin. The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes, crews were committed to the scene conducting salvage and overhaul operations for approximately 2 hours. The home sustained smoke and water damage as a result of the fire.

Barnstable Fire Department Ladder and a Harwich ambulance assisted on scene, station coverage was provided the towns of Brewster, Centerville Osterville Marstons Mills, Chatham, Dennis,

Hyannis, and West Barnstable. The Yarmouth Police Department and representatives from Yarmouth Building Department

assisted at the scene. At this time the cause of this fire is yet to be determined. It is currently under investigation by

the Yarmouth Fire Department Fire Investigation Team.