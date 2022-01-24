Bass River Bridge Replacement Plan Moving Forward

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation hosted a recent virtual public hearing to update the public on its plans for a proposed bridge replacement over Bass River on Route 28 as it approached its 25% design milestone.

At the meeting, Mass DOT Project Manager Robert Antico said that he hopes to submit the 75% design by early summer, with construction potentially beginning in winter 2023.

The plans include a complete replacement of the current bridge which connects the highway between Dennis and Yarmouth.

The planned bridge will have two travel lanes in each direction, a sidewalk and shared-use path, and new light fixtures and railings.

The bridge will be rebuilt one side at a time. Two lanes of traffic will remain open while the work is completed.

The bridge replacement project will be completed in tandem the improvements at the Yarmouth intersection between North Main Street and Old Main Street.

Those repairs aim to improve visibility, signage and traffic conditions for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter