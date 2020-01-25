BBBS’ Celebration of Mentoring is Thursday, Will Feature Patriots’ Rings

HYANNIS–Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands (BBBS) will be holding their 4th annual Celebration of Mentoring event at Cape Cod Beer’s brewery on Thursday, January 30.

In recognition of National Mentoring Month, the event will give thanks to Bigs who volunteer their time to mentor kids across the area.

“It’s really such a beneficial program, not only for the child, but you feel so great as a volunteer being able to make this difference,” said JR Mell, Regional Director of BBBS of Cape Cod and the Islands.

The event also presents an opportunity for volunteers to detail their experiences with BBBS to those interested in joining the cause.

Will Rubenstein, Community Engagement and Recruitment Coordinator for the program, echoed these sentiments.

“It’s a great opportunity to eat, drink…but also really get to learn in a very casual setting,” Rubenstein said, “to just understand, ‘What does the agency do, and how are kids’ lives transformed?'”

Specifically, the organization is looking to recruit more men to volunteer; boys are referred to the program at a rate four times greater than girls, while women are four times as likely to volunteer than men.

The event will notably feature an appearance from the New England Patriots’ six championship rings. Attendees can provide a $5 donation to have their pictures taken with the rings.

Food, drinks, music, and games will also be offered, along with raffle prizes. The grand prize raffle includes a two night stay at Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway, NH, for four, along with breakfast daily and passes to Kahuna Laguna Water Park.

The celebration will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event is open to the public for free, but a donation of $10 will be appreciated. Pre-registration is suggested, and all guests must be 21 or older.

For more information, including how to pre-register, click here.