Beach Cleanup and Seal Walk Will Celebrate World Ocean Day

PROVINCETOWN – The Center for Coastal Studies is holding two events to honor World Ocean Day on Wednesday, June 8.

There will be a beach cleanup at East End Beach in Provincetown from 9am to 11am. Those interested can meet at the Harbor Hotel parking lot before the event gets underway.

The Center will also host a guided 1.5 mile walk to a “haul out” in Truro where seals can be seen resting.

People will be able to learn about the animals and their role in marine environments.

The walk will start at 11:30am and start from the parking lot at the end of High Head Road. The cost of admission is $10 for the public.

Click here for registration information for the cleanup and seal walk.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.