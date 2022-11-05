Behavioral Health Help Line Secures Provider

HYANNIS – State officials have announced that the Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership has been selected as the clinical provider for the Behavioral Health Help Line.

The program is set to launch at the beginning of next year, offering real-time support, initial clinical assessment, and more without needing insurance or the ability to provide payment.

“The Behavioral Health Help Line will provide residents with a much-needed clinical front door to treatment – with one phone call, text, or web chat, individuals will have access to a variety of services, including mental health assessments and referrals,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders in a statement.

“MBHP will compassionately and effectively set the Help Line in motion, so that all Massachusetts residents can receive the high-quality, accessible behavioral health care they deserve.”

The helpline is planned to work in tandem with Community Behavioral Health Centers also anticipated to open in January, offering same-day evaluation and treatment referrals.

Massachusetts residents will be able Help Line 24/7 via phone and text at 833-773-BHHL, as well as online at masshelpline.com. State officials said that every call, text, or chat conversation will include clinical follow up.