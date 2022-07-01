You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Backs Filibuster Exception to Protect Abortion Access

July 1, 2022

Courtesy of Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – President Joe Biden says he would support an exception to the Senate filibuster to protect access to abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Democratic president said Thursday there should be an “exception to the filibuster for this action to deal with the Supreme Court decision.”

Biden’s remarks may cheer supporters who want to see him take more strident stances on the issue, but it’s unlikely to change the outcome in Washington. At least two Democratic senators do not want to change the filibuster rule, closing off such an avenue to address abortion.

Biden spoke from Madrid, where he was attending a NATO summit.

By Chris Megerian, Associated Press

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


