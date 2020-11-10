You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Defends Health Care Law as High Court Mulls Its Fate

Biden Defends Health Care Law as High Court Mulls Its Fate

November 10, 2020

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)-Joe Biden is championing the Obama administration’s signature health care law as it goes before the Supreme Court in a case that could overturn it.

The president-elect is delivering an Affordable Care Act speech on Tuesday, the day the high court will hear arguments on its merits.

The Supreme Court ruled eight years ago to leave intact the essential components of the law known as Obamacare. But the court is now controlled 6-3 by a conservative majority.

Biden’s speech reflects the importance he is putting on health care as he prepares to take office in January amid the worst pandemic in more than a century.

By Will Weissert, Associated Press

