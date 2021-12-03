You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Signs Stopgap Funding Bill to Keep Government Running

Biden Signs Stopgap Funding Bill to Keep Government Running

December 3, 2021

President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law the stopgap spending bill that will keep the federal government running through Feb. 18.

The White House thanked congressional leaders for their work — they had defused a partisan standoff after Senate Republicans tried to hold off swift passage over federal vaccine mandates.

Earlier Friday, Biden said it was worth praising bipartisanship, but “funding the government isn’t a great achievement, it’s the bare minimum of what needs to get done.”

The bill keeps the government running for 11 more weeks, generally at current spending levels, while adding $7 billion to aid Afghanistan evacuees.

By KEVIN FREKING and LISA MASCARO, The Associated Press
