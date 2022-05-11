You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Signs Ukraine Bill, Seeks $40B Aid, in Putin Rejoinder

Biden Signs Ukraine Bill, Seeks $40B Aid, in Putin Rejoinder

May 11, 2022

Photo by Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON (AP) – Washington is seeking to portray a united front against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has signed a bipartisan measure to reboot the World War II-era “lend-lease” program to bolster Kyiv and Eastern European allies.

The signing comes as Congress is poised to unleash more resources to fight the war. The House could vote as soon as this week on a $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are urging Congress to act before May 19, when the existing drawdown funds run out.

By Zeke Miller and Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press

