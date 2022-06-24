You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Teams with East Coast Governors to Boost Offshore Wind

June 24, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has launched a partnership with 11 East Coast governors to boost the growing offshore wind industry, a key element of President Joe Biden’s climate change plan.

Biden administration officials met with governors and labor leaders on Thursday, June 23 to announce commitments to expand important parts of the offshore industry. Those parts include manufacturing facilities, ports and workforce training and development.

The Democratic president has a goal of deploying enough offshore wind power by 2030 to provide electricity to 10 million homes and support 77,000 jobs.

The partnership of governors includes Charlie Baker of Massachusetts. 

The other governors are from Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

BY MATTHEW DALY, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. 

