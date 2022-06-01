You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden to Meet with Baby Formula Makers on Easing Shortage

June 1, 2022

Courtesy of Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is set to meet with infant formula manufacturers as his administration works to ease nationwide shortages.

The administration’s strategy calls for importing foreign supplies and using the Defense Production Act to speed domestic production.

The White House says Biden will host a roundtable Wednesday with manufacturers including ByHeart, Bubs Australia, Reckitt, Perrigo Co., and Gerber. Not on the list is Abbott Nutrition, whose Michigan plant was shut down in February over safety concerns, sparking the U.S. baby formula shortage.

U.S. regulators and Abbott announced an agreement last month that would help pave the way for reopening the plant, though production has not restarted.

By Zeke Miller, Associated Press

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


