LISTEN: Big Brothers Big Sisters Cape And Islands Launching Largest-Ever “Big” Campaign

HYANNIS – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands is launching the largest volunteer recruitment campaign in the program’s 50-year history.

The campaign, called “Erase the Wait”, runs all throughout the month of March. Big Brothers Big Sisters is seeking to sign up a total of 88 adult volunteer mentors to serve as Bigs.

Regional director JR Mell says in honor of the 50-year anniversary, they wanted to do something they’ve never done before.

“Recruiting 88 volunteers in one month is no small feat. Historically, we’ll get somewhere between 10 to 15 volunteer signups every month. So when you think of taking that number and going five-times that number to really meet the need for the kids who are on our waitlist, that’s huge,” says Mell.

“And we hope as an agency, it’s something that our community stands up and takes notice of, and say hey, now is the time to step up, spend a few hours twice a month as a volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

BBBSCCI is focusing recruitment efforts on the Upper Cape, Wareham and Plymouth. Mashpee is the highest-need town. Big Brothers Big Sisters is hosting an opportunity to learn more with Leadership Cape Cod and the Mashpee Chamber of Commerce at Cape Cod Coffee on Evergreen Circle, Wednesday March 6th. To sign up, click here.

Click the player above to listen to the full interview with JR Mell.