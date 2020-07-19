Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Takes Place Today

BARNSTABLE-Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen will be taking place today, under unique circumstances.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the local community, founder of the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Fund Steve Xiarhos said that the 11th installment of the event can bring people together.

“America needs us,” Xiarhos said.

“America needs to stand up and show our pride.”

Over 1,000 motorcycle riders will traverse 35 miles to honor those who have died in action and to thank living veterans and military personnel. Gold Star families will be riding in Jeeps this year, and a patriotic house contest will also be held.

“It’s a way to, almost, come out of such a tough time in America that we’ve never had, and stand out there and show your love and your support,” Xiarhos continued.

The fund was founded in the memory of Steve’s son. A United States Marine, Nicholas was killed in action in 2009.

More than $100,000 were raised last year for the cause, and over $500,000 have been raised for the fund since it was launched a decade ago. Money raised in the past has been used to help Cape Cod veterans and military families in need, and the fund is run entirely by volunteers. Xiarhos added that the public has not been asked to donate this year, but Shepley Wood Products and other private donors have come forward to help with the 2020 edition.

The ride will begin at the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Complex at 9 a.m.