Black Beard Motorcycle Ride Set to Take Off July 11

SAGAMORE – The Eleventh Blackbeard’s Memorial Motorcycle Ride will be held this year on Sunday, July 11.

The ride is put on by the SSG Matthew A. Pucino Memorial Foundation in order to assist in their mission of helping wounded soldiers and their families.

“Matthew’s Foundation puts on this motorcycle ride every year, and honestly, it never ceases to amaze us how much support we get,” said Julie Rojee, Director of Special Events at the SSG Matthew A. Pucino Memorial Foundation.

Riders will be escorted by the Massachusetts State Police.

The ride will follow all state COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of those involved.

Sanitizing stations and disposable masks and gloves will be available for participants, who are also encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.

The ride will start at the SouthEast Truck Center on Sagamore Beach at 11am.

There will not be a barbecue at the VFW Center after the ride due to COVID-19 concerns, however there will be food trucks and restaurants at the end of the ride in Cordage Park in Plymouth.

Registration is $10 per person and will begin at 8am.