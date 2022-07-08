Blackbeard’s Ride Raising Money for Wounded Veterans Sunday

BOURNE – The 12th annual Blackbeard’s Ride will kick off this Sunday to raise money for wounded veterans and their families.

The 30-mile motorcycle ride beginning and ending at Sagamore Beach honors the memory of Staff Sergeant Matthew A. Pucino who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009.

“It gets bigger every year, and every year it just never ceases to amaze us how many people show up for Matthew and for our family. And to honor everyone who has made the ultimate sacrifice. It’s a very humbling and patriotic event,” said Julie Rojee, the SSG Matthew A. Pucino Memorial Foundation Director of Special Events and Pucino’s cousin.

As well as about $40,000 in funding, Rojee said the motorcycle ride also raises awareness for veterans who face many challenges after life in the military.

“Whether you retire from the military or you get injured and come home, I don’t think people realize that [veterans] still struggle with real life stuff. It’s hard to adjust to normal life, but they need to get jobs and pay bills like everybody else,” said Rojee.

Registration starts at 8 am and is $10 per person. The ride itself begins at 11 am at Ultimate Vehicle Storage on State Road.

The SSG Matthew A. Pucino Memorial Foundation’s official website can be found here.