Blitz Build Will Construct Affordable Home in 5 Days

FALMOUTH – As Cape Cod remains in an ongoing housing crisis, two local organizations are teaming up again to build an affordable home in Falmouth in just five days.

The 5th Blitz Build is a partnership between Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod and the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod (HBRACC).

Habitat Cape Cod said the Blitz Build allows the group to build more homes without overextending capacity or making significant increases to overhead.

Materials and labor to build the house are all donated by local builders and their suppliers.

“Building an affordable home for a deserving family is something we are all proud to be a part of,” said Home Builders Executive Officer Chris Flanagan.

The home is a three-bedroom ranch and is one of ten affordable houses being built on Willet Way in Falmouth.

The homes will be sold to qualifying local families.

The Blitz Build will start on Monday, September 19 and conclude on Friday, September 23.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter