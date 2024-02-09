You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Fire Destroys Boat in Fairhaven

February 9, 2024

Courtesy Fairhaven Fire-EMS

(FAIRHAVEN) – A fire destroyed a former fishing vessel in Fairhaven on Thursday.

The boat was docked at the former Blue Harvest Fisheries port. Blue Harvest filed for bankruptcy last year after taking over the fleet of Carlos Rafael, the infamous fishing magnate known as the “Codfather” who served prison time for cheating on fish quotas.

Heavy flames consumed the 82-foot-long Carrabassett. The Fairhaven Fire Department says welding work was being performed on board the boat which had been recently retired from service when the fire started. There were no injuries.

The Carrabassett ran aground on Long Nook Beach in Truro back in November of 2021.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


