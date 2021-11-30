You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fishing vessel runs aground off Truro

Fishing vessel runs aground off Truro

November 30, 2021


TRURO – A fishing vessel ran aground in Truro Tuesday. The 78 foot Carrabassett, home ported in New Bedford, came ashore in the area of Long Nook Beach. No injuries were reported. The cause of the grounding was under investigation.
Photo by a CWN reader. If you see breaking news can can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!

