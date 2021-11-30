TRURO – A fishing vessel ran aground in Truro Tuesday. The 78 foot Carrabassett, home ported in New Bedford, came ashore in the area of Long Nook Beach. No injuries were reported. The cause of the grounding was under investigation.
Photo by a CWN reader. If you see breaking news can can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
Fishing vessel runs aground off Truro
November 30, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
