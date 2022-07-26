Suffolk County DA Expands Civil Rights Efforts

BOSTON (AP) — A district attorney in Massachusetts has announced he is adding two positions to prosecute civil rights cases.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday he is concerned about organized white supremacist actions in Boston this year and anticipates more unrest during upcoming elections.

Hayden announced the addition of civil rights prosecutors for district and superior court two days after three men were arrested at a rally in Boston.

Hayden says they were members of a New England-based neo-Nazi group. He says Massachusetts has become a target destination for groups that spread hate.

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS