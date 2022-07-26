You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Suffolk County DA Expands Civil Rights Efforts

Suffolk County DA Expands Civil Rights Efforts

July 26, 2022

Creative Commons License

BOSTON (AP) — A district attorney in Massachusetts has announced he is adding two positions to prosecute civil rights cases.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday he is concerned about organized white supremacist actions in Boston this year and anticipates more unrest during upcoming elections.

Hayden announced the addition of civil rights prosecutors for district and superior court two days after three men were arrested at a rally in Boston.

Hayden says they were members of a New England-based neo-Nazi group. He says Massachusetts has become a target destination for groups that spread hate.

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 