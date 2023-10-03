Bourne And Tisbury Recruits Among New MPTC Graduating Class

BOURNE – Last week the Municipal Police Training Committee welcomed 34 police officers as new graduates from the Boylston Police Academy’s 32nd Recruit Officer Class, including recruits from Bourne and Tisbury.

The graduates completed a 20-week long, 800-hour intensive Recruit Officer Course to prepare them for full-time roles as police officers in Massachusetts.

The ceremony was held at St. John’s High School in Shrewsbury, where the new recruits took their oaths and received their badges.

The MPTC provides a modernized curriculum in lockstep with mandates set forth by the 2020 police reform law, incorporating practices such as de-escalation and trauma informed incident response.

“The latest MPTC graduating class represents our investment in the future generations of public safety leaders who are well prepared to protect and serve their communities and advance public safety across the Commonwealth,” said Robert Ferullo, Retired Police Chief and Executive Director of the MPTC.

“I commend their commitment to meeting our statewide professional training standards, which has prepared these officers to provide communities with exceptional policing services by putting into practice these advanced skills, values, and principles engrained throughout their training.”

The new recruits join almost 200 fellow MPTC graduates for 2023-2024.