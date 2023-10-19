Bourne Bridge Work Two-Thirds Complete

BOURNE – Maintenance work on the Bourne Bridge is about two-thirds of the way done, according to officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The project has shifted to Phase 3, which includes repairs to the sidewalk as well as work on the structure and roadway of the nearest travel lanes.

The sidewalk will be closed to pedestrian and bicycle traffic during Phase 3 and drivers should be aware of new traffic lanes on the bridge, said officials.

Lane restrictions will continue to be in place 24 hours a day until the project is completed, and police details will be on site when work is being performed to assist with traffic.

The project is addressing deteriorated steel supports, maintaining bridge joints, and repairing bridge lighting and drainage systems.